The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday January 29.

Neo-Nazi group chanting "Heil Hitler" as they descended on a Victorian town, condemned by state's premier.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says there is "no place for anti-Semitism" after a group of far-right extremists were seen making Nazi salutes in a national park.

Thirty-eight white men allegedly from a far-right group assembled in the Grampians National Park over the long weekend, The Age reported on Thursday.

They allegedly chanted "white power", could be seen with Nazi tattoos, and addressed a Halls Gap local with a Sieg Heil.

"They don't seem to be very intelligent" - I spoke to some of the locals of Halls Gap, the Vic town descended on by neo Nazi thugs this weeked: https://t.co/uUYvSphLV1 @newscomauHQ — Benedict Brook (@BenedictBrook) January 28, 2021

Mr Andrews on Thursday said he recognised anti-Semitism was on the rise in Australia and overseas, despite being "evil and wicked".

"There's no place for that kind of anti-Semitism in our state," he told reporters on Thursday. "There's no place for that of bigotry and hatred; there's no place for violence."

Mr Andrews said the Jewish community had made a profound contribution to Melbourne and Victoria.

"Anti-Semitic actions (and) activities affect the Jewish community deeply and it offends all of us," he said.