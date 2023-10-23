Hollywood stars are locked in a very unnecessary fight over... Halloween costumes.

Hollywood just keeps proving it'll never stop surprising us.

Since May, thousands of writers and actors stopped working after a pay dispute when negotiations broke down between production companies, streaming giants and the unions.

And while at least 11,500 writers have taken to the streets alongside actors – including some of our favourites – it seems the Screen Actors Guild couldn't rally up enough supporters to back their latest demand, which called for union members to only dress as "generalised characters and figures" (like a ghost, zombie, or prisoner) and not anything from specific films or TV shows (like, say, Barbie, Marvel or Star Wars).

Basically, SAG-AFTRA asked its members to avoid dressing up as any characters featured in struck films or shows for Halloween, so they wouldn't be seen to be supporting big streaming giants or production companies.

Seems fairly simple, right?

Wrong. So very wrong.

The infographic posted to the union's Instagram page has since been deleted, but it was originally shared as "Halloween guidance" amid the actors' strike.

Image: SAG-AFTRA.