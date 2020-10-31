SEX DIARIES: 'I had the naughtiest sex of my life after a wild Halloween party.’

I arrived in New York City the night before Halloween with a last-minute costume in my suitcase. I was going to be crashing on my friend Brad’s couch and he’d invited me to a party the next night.

By the time I got to his apartment, it was late, and he had a mate over from Australia. "He’ll be staying a few nights too, if that’s alright," he said. "The sofa’s yours, I’ll give him the blow-up mattress."

Straight up, I knew James wasn’t my type. While tall with dark hair and big smile, he was a bit on the geeky side so I didn’t think anything of it when Brad said he didn’t feel great and we should go out for drinks without him.

Directed to a bar down the street, we made our way up to the most gorgeous rooftop in NYC, nestled amid a sparkling Manhattan. Wrapped up in red wool blankets and sipping G&Ts across from a glittering Empire State Building, it was hard not to get caught up in the moment, and as the conversation flowed, I felt myself drawn to James.

He was a doctor, a pilot and a teacher who’d been to Antarctica. Incredibly accomplished, yet completely humble, he grew sexier in my eyes as the night wore on.

When he admitted that tomorrow was his birthday, I melted and kissed him then and there, sitting side by side under the New York lights.

Holding my hand as we left the bar, James was sweet and a real gentleman as he led me back to Brad’s, stopping in the street to kiss me again. Upstairs, we both ended up on the blow-up mattress, but he was slow and gentle as he undressed me, and we kept things pretty PG.

Falling asleep in his arms, he woke me up a few hours later reaching for my mouth. Pulling my body up against his, I felt him stiffen with intensity.

Pushing him onto his back, I climbed on top and slowly kissed down his bare chest before taking him in my mouth.

Groaning, he put a hand on my hair and pushed my lips down as I moved quicker and quicker. Reaching a peak, he let go, releasing himself into me.