Hairdressers confess to their biggest client disasters.

So here’s something you probably don’t want to hear: hairdressers make mistakes. Like, big mistakes.

And as one of the few people on this planet who we really, really need to trust…that’s not good news. There is an absolutely terrifying Reddit thread currently in circulation in which hairdressers are ‘fessing up to their worst accidents.

From ripping off eyebrows to hacking off hair, it’s almost enough to convince us to grow our locks in a long plait down our back and never see a hairdressing salon again.

Fringe hacks for the time-poor. (Post continues after video)



“I’ll have the Joe Dirt, please.”

“Not a hairdresser, but in middle school I was expecting to get a cool haircut and ended up getting a haircut that made me look like Joe Dirt (for those not familiar with Joe Dirt’s hair, it’s a mullet with a rat’s tail). While I was getting the haircut, the stylist was telling me about how I would “stand out” and “be noticed”.

It took about two years after that haircut for my hair to go back to a relatively normal state and it definitely left me with a distrust towards hairstylists in the same way that some people are weary of dentists and doctors. That haircut made year seven and eight hell for me and I still cringe when I see pics of myself from back then.”

Disaster or masterpiece? Check out Anna Goy’s rainbow hair creations.

Anya Goy's amazing rainbow hair creations.

Mermaid hair Image supplied.

Sunset braids Image supplied.

Candy-inspired rainbow Image supplied.

Galaxy hair Image supplied.

Neon rainbow hair Image supplied.

Opal hair Image supplied.

Pastels Image supplied.

Rainbow Image supplied.

The rainbow process Image supplied.

Rainbow mohawk Image supplied.

Boba Fett (Star Wars-inspired) Image supplied.

Tinkerbell Image supplied.

Shades of grey.

“I apply one hair colour on the front part of her head. Nobody told me we ran out of that color before I applied it so the back looks like a completely different color trying to recreate the original one. Not my proudest moment.”

Colour mix up.

“Not a hairdresser but went to a beauty school to have someone get the black out of my hair. Damn me for being cheap; she didn’t mix enough colour for my whole head and had to go get more half way through coloring. When she washed it out half my hair was black and the other half was brown, right down the middle. I had to wear a hat for a week till I could go back and get it fixed.”