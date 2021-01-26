To find out if we need to get on board this 'natural' hair lighting biz, we asked Faith Williams from BLONDEE what she thought about the trend.

What are those 'natural' hair lighteners trending on Instagram?

"These lighteners aren't actually anything new," said Williams. "I remember using the Sun Silk spray lightener in my hair when I was 14 years old. I'm sure they have improved since then! Hopefully, anyway!"

Image: Giphy

If you're not a dinosaur like the rest of us and have absolutely no idea what we're talking about, hair lighteners basically work by lifting pigment in the hair to achieve a lighter shade.

They're like the cheaper (and quicker) alternative to professional highlights, and you can usually use 'em on most hair types - including colour treated hair.

Thing is, though - they used to damage the absolute s**t outta your hair.

So, are the new hair lighteners healthier for your hair?

While these new formulas won't require you sitting out in the sun for hours on end like you used to (you can just set your hairdryer to a low setting and it'll do the trick), Williams said the ingredients aren't really all that different to the stuff you used back in 2001.

"Basically, the ingredients in these lighteners are made up of lemon juice, ascorbic acid and hydrogen peroxide," said Williams.