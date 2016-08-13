Every so often something comes into your life that makes you stop and clutch your heart.

“Holy God”, you think. “That is genius.”

Today is one of those days.

Because someone has invented A HAIR ELASTIC SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE THAT WILL SEND YOU HAIR TIES (AND BOBBY PINS) EVERY MONTH.

This is not a drill. This is not even an ad for this place, I just need to tell you about it, in the interests of being helpful to every woman who has lost approximatley 6,578,9943 bobby pins in her lifetime. You pay as little as $2 a month, and elastics and bobby pins appear for you, at your door.

Yes, of course, shipping is free.

It’s called the dollar hair co and I just can’t actually believe this exists. If they went on Shark Tank, I bet the male judges, who do not know the pain of the elastic-band-scramble, or the black hole of bobbypins would have been like “nah whatever” and that Naomi Simson and the other lady from Boost Juice would have just about clawed each other’s eyes out to get a load of this.

I mean, sending yourself flowers is one thing, but this is like 1/100th of the cost and it’s like opening the most thoughtful present for yourself every month.

I’m sure you can get them less expensively at the shops but who ever remembers that? And where are they when you NEED them? THEY’RE NEVER THERE.

They just disappear to the same place that your pens, socks, and all the forks in the office go.