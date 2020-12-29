If you were born in the 90s or early 2000s there’s a good chance your afternoons were spent watching H20: Just Add Water and dreaming of becoming a mermaid.

The hit Disney Channel show followed three teenagers, Emma, Rikki and Cleo, who turned into mermaids pretty much anytime they came into contact with water.

Not only was H20 arguably one of the best childhood shows, it also helped launch the careers of Aussie homegrown actors like Phoebe Tonkin and Angus McLaren.

Watch the trailer for H20: Just Add Water and relive all the memories.



Video via Channel 10.

Now, 14 years on from the show's premiere, we decided to take a swim down memory lane and see what the cast are doing now.

Phoebe Tonkin (Cleo Sertori)

Image: Channel 10/Getty.