Gypsy Rose got out of jail 7 months ago and is currently divorcing. Now, she's expecting a baby.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who gained notoriety for her involvement in her mother Dee Dee's murder, has remained firmly in the public eye since her release from jail in December 2023.

Now, she's made a major announcement on YouTube: she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker.

Video via The View.

The news comes just three months after Gypsy filed for divorce from her then-husband Ryan Anderson.

In a video titled "I'm Pregnant, My Journey So Far" posted on Tuesday, July 9, the 32-year-old shared her excitement about the upcoming arrival.

"I know the rumours have been flying around for quite some time now," she started by saying. "And I'm happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant."

"Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025," she continues.

"This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we're both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood."

Blanchard and Urker, who initially connected through the prison's pen pal program, were engaged in 2018 but ended their relationship in 2019. They later reunited after her separation from Anderson, which happened after less than two years of marriage.