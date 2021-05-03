The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday May 4.

"Blood on his hands." Trapped cricketer unleashes on PM.

Former Australian cricket opener Michael Slater has accused Prime Minister Scott Morrison of having blood on his hands for banning citizens from returning home from India.

His overnight Twitter tirade came after news the Indian Premier League's biosecurity bubble has been breached by multiple COVID-19 cases, including two teammates of Australia's vice-captain Pat Cummins.

If the competition shuts down then Cummins and others among a group of almost 40 Australian players, coaches and officials will be stuck in no man's land, because the Morrison government has banned all incoming travellers from India until at least May 15.

If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It's a disgrace!! Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this. How about you sort out quarantine system. I had government permission to work on the IPL but I now have government neglect — Michael Slater (@mj_slats) May 3, 2021

Slater, who has been attempting to return home to Australia from cricket commentary duties in India, launched a tirade against the prime minister on Monday night.

"If our government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It's a disgrace!!," tweeted Slater, who has reportedly made it to the Maldives, where he will wait to come home.

"Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this."

"And those who think this is a money exercise. Well forget it," he tweeted a few hours later.