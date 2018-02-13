'Gym Girl' shows us that the kindness of strangers still exists.

Have you ever asked a stranger for help? Have you ever offered to help a stranger?

For most of us, the answer is most likely yes to both. Because even though we live in our most fictitious era yet – where photos, video, and information are manipulated and don’t always represent the truth – we still believe in the core goodness in each other. And so we’re kind to complete strangers, and expect that kindness in return.

Because humans are awesome like that. It’s instinctive. Most of us would help a stranger if we were asked, and most of us believe that total strangers would help them. The Dalai Lama has often been quoted as saying, “My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness.” And even though exactly none of us are the Dalai Lama, kindness performed by humans towards each other is everywhere.

It’s not just about superhero kindness in the event of a fire or natural disaster. Or a celebrity reaching out to an ill child. It’s every day, domestic kindness. Where no one gets any acknowledgement, and no one seeks it.

For example, this week actress Madeline West spoke about the people who helped her in the moments after she was hit by a bus, who never came forward even though she wanted to thank them.

We’ve also seen this week the internet fall in love with Madeleine Westcott, aka, ‘Gym Girl’. The 19-year-old was at her Las Vegas gym when she overheard what she thought was a man harassing a woman for a date. So she did what any woman who believes in the sisterhood would do – she pretended to be mates with the woman, asking her “hey you ready to leave?”

Even though it turned out that the interaction was between an actual couple who were having a joke, the woman tweeted her gratitude to her would-be wingman: