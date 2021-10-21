'A very honest recap of what happened when I returned to the gym after 4 months of inactivity.'

I have a confession to make.

I was that smug person who kept saying "I just can't wait for the gyms to come back," in the peak of Sydney lockdown, despite not being particularly good at fitness.

And today, as we're going on two weeks back in the real world, I have an apology to make to all who copped my insufferable complaining.

Watch: The horoscopes working out. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

You see, I love the vibes of the gym. I'm enthusiastic about booking different classes a week early. I love buying new activewear and making protein smoothies.

I'm not as fast or strong as other gym-goers, but I like to think I have the spirit.

Well, the spirit can only get you so far.

Over the past two weeks, I've managed a whopping *four* gym sessions, and I thought I'd recap my long-awaited return. Because things just haven't been as dreamy as I imagined on my daily strolls.

In Sydney's lockdown, I became well-acquainted with the great outdoors. I got to know my neighbourhood very well by foot. I went on a few ocean swims here and there. I even fit in a yoga session a few times a week.

But that is where my training ended.

Strenuous exercise wasn't in my lockdown repertoire and I didn't think too much of it until I walked into the gym on the first available Tuesday for a boxing class.

And it very quickly became apparent that I had not used my chest muscles (or biceps, or back) for four months as a minimum.

I mean, it feels like a cop-out to say I used any muscles in lockdown, but I walked a few hills here and there, so my legs weren't fully out of practice.

My boxing instructor informed us that face masks are compulsory in classes, which, don't get me wrong, is great, we love taking care of the public health, but also this would be a whole new challenge.