'It's not meant to be advice for anybody else.' Gwyneth Paltrow responds to diet backlash.

Gwyneth Paltrow has become the topic of conversation over the past week after her interview on The Art of Being Well podcast.

If you didn’t already know, she claimed to live healthily off bone broth and coffee... whilst being attached to an IV drip during the interview.

In a clip from the podcast, which has now well and truly gone viral, Paltrow told the podcast host that she practises intermittent fasting until around noon every day.

"In the morning I’ll have some things that won’t spike my blood sugar, so I have coffee," she said. "But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days."

Watch Gwyneth Paltrow eat Goop products on Jimmy Fallon here. Story continues below.



Video via NBC

Paltrow also follows a Paleo diet, which is carb restrictive. Many medical professionals have spoken out against these eating habits, claiming it simply isn’t enough food for an active woman like Paltrow to be ingesting.

Gwenyth Paltrow’s response to the backlash.

On her Instagram, Paltrow addressed the immense backlash she has faced since the podcast was released.

After a follower asked, 'How do you feel about the backlash about your podcast on nutrition/diet regiment?' Paltrow responded through her Instagram stories.

"I think it's important for everyone to know I was doing a podcast with my doctor. So this is a person I've been working with for over two years now to deal with some chronic stuff," she said.