Gwyneth Paltrow challenged the medical community to come at her, and they really did.

Health advice on Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website Goop hasn’t never been exactly welcomed by the medical community.
From vaginal steaming to vaginal jade eggs to “increase chi, orgasms, vaginal muscle tone, hormonal balance, and feminine energy in general,” experts have been quick to correct potentially harmful claims being promoted on the site.
But one doctor has issued what may be the most damning and outspoken criticism yet.
In a blog post, US-based gynecologist Dr Jen Gunter responded to comments made by Paltrow in a recent Fast Company interview about backlash against her site, stating “If you want to f**k with me, bring your A-game.”
“Dear Gwyneth Paltrow, we’re not f**cking with you, we’re correcting you. XOXO Science,” Dr Gunter’s post began.
In the open letter she addressed a range of problematic claims made by Goop, including promoting an intravenous drip as a solution for a hangover at a wellness event.
She also points out the double standard of advocating for cleanses to rid the body of “toxins” and then including botox in the Goop book without acknowledging it as an actual toxin.