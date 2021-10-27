"We almost died." 17 years on from Apple's arrival, Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing her birth story.

During an interview on the Armchair Expert podcast this week, Gwyneth Paltrow told host Dax Shepard how she almost died giving birth to daughter Apple 17 years ago.

"I had two caesareans," Paltrow explained.

"My daughter was an emergency, and it was crazy. We almost died, it was not good."

It's not the first time Paltrow has opened up about the arrival of her first child.

Speaking to Diane Sawyer on ABC News' Good Morning America in 2004, the goop entrepreneur described the first few emotional months of motherhood.

"It's amazing because it was a whole new feeling that I had never experienced," she shared.

"The best way I can describe it is the most madly in love you have ever been mixed with the most painful heartbreak of all time."

Paltrow shared that she was in labour for over 70 hours before giving birth.

"We started having some trouble, and they had to do an intervention," she said.

"It was a traumatic experience. I won't lie. But it was worth every minute. It's amazing."

Further reflecting on that time in her life on Armchair Expert, Paltrow shared how she experienced a type of 'weird grief' after the two c-sections that forever changed her body.

"There was this big scar... and you're like, 'Oh wow, that didn't use to be there.' It's not that it's bad or you want to judge it, but it's like, 'Oh my god.'"