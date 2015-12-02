Everyone's talking about Gwen Stefani's performance of 'Used to love you' on The Voice.

Months after confirming her divorce, US Voice judge Gwen Stefani has given a spine-tingling performance on The U.S Voice.

Stefani sang ‘Used to love you’, a song believed to be inspired by her divorce with husband of 13 years Gavin Rossdale, to a packed audience on Monday night – and to her new partner Blake Shelton (who is also a judge on the show).

Prior to her singing, Shelton told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m thankful for Gwen for tons of reasons, but mostly just because she makes us all look a whole lot better on that show.”

He also tweeted his support for her song after she took to the stage:

Many others commented on Stefani’s beautiful performance, tweeting their support to both Stefani and Shelton:

Stefani is believed to have filed for divorce after finding out Rossdale had an affair with his and Stefani’s Australian nanny.