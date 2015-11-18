Guy, 34, is busy promoting his new single Black and Blue, which is about being in a relationship with someone who isn’t treating you right. Ultimately, the partner in the song lyrics walks away.

Which is apparently exactly what happened to Guy and his now-wife Jules back in the day.

“I mean I did it to Jules, that’s why she dumped me in the first place, back in the day,” Guy said to KIIS FM.

But that wasn't the only thing Guy revealed in his interview. According to him, he also didn't think she was very "hot." He quickly realised that was probably not a very nice thing to say about the wife of your two children, and tried to save himself.

"I think Jules has gotten hotter, with age. I mean you should’ve seen her when I first started dating her — not hot. I’ve told her that," he said.