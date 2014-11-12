He spent $85,000 on the proposal. Here's the moment she said no.

When oh when will people learn? IF YOU TRY TO BECOME A VIRAL SENSATION IT WILL ALMOST CERTAINLY BACKFIRE.

A guy in China has unfortunately figured that out the hard way.

The loved-up computer programmer decided that he would propose to his girlfriend in an elaborate and very public scenario that would surely go viral.

Which it now has – but only because she said no.

He bought 99 iPhone 6’s – yes, NINETY-NINE – for a total cost of $85,000. He then put them into an iPhone heart shape, stood in the middle with some flowers and asked for his lady’s hand in marriage. In front of the pre-prepared crowd. Because romance:

But alas, despite the $85,000 romantic iPhone love heart, the girlfriend refused:

And left him alone in the $85,000 romantic iPhone love heart:

According to Kotaku though, there’s a rumour that the whole thing may just be a publicity stunt for iPhones ahead of ‘Singles Day’, which is the biggest shopping holiday in China. But if you were the guy who just got rejected inside an $85,000 romantic iPhone love heart, you’d probably want to spread that rumour, and fast.

CAN WE EVER KNOW THE TRUTH ON THE INTERNET ANYMORE?

