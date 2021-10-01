The crossover with glowing skin and gut health, and how to help achieve both.

Ever had that gut feeling (no pun intended) that your skin was lacking... something?

You’re following all the right steps in your skincare routine. You've read all the articles, and methodically worked out the skincare ingredients to slap on your face (and when). You're deep in the You Beauty Facebook Group discussions. Heck, you’re even drinking 3L of water EVERY. SINGLE. DAY.

But for all that effort, something is still not quite right.

We're hearing expert studies coming through in beauty news that your skin’s health is linked to your overall gut health (and the word 'microbiome' keeps popping up).

While the surrounding science is still in its infancy, there are ways you can actually make a difference in improving your skin health, starting with the health of your gut.

Before I begin, I want to be super clear: your serums, cleansers and moisturisers still serve a purpose of course. But topical skincare products can only change so much, if the balance in your gut health is a little off.

What does "gut health" even really refer to?

Our gut is super complex. Of course, we get that. What I do also know: living inside our gut are different strains of bacteria and microbes. They're often referred to as our gut microbiome.

Microbiome can affect our overall health and wellbeing, including organs if it becomes unbalanced. And what’s our largest organ? Yep, our skin.

So that's where this gut-skin axis is very important to have in check.

Think about it. Have you ever noticed that when your digestive system is feeling healthy and on track, your skin responds in kind? This could be just your general skin health or as something like less acne symptoms.

How to actually achieve good skin health.

Achieving healthy skin is more than just the products you put on your face. Putting routines in place like cleansing every day, using oils or serums to target individual skin concerns, and (the golden rule) wearing our SPF are just some things you can do every day to protect, nourish and hydrate your skin.

Plus, beauty lovers adore a good dermatologist. With any niggling skin concerns, it's always smart to visit one and get an expert's advice.

Then there's the extra love your skin deserves in your PM skincare routine, that may include exfoliating regularly, and protecting your skin barrier from environmental factors that exist once we step foot outside.

Focusing on your sleep is also so important in ensuring you’re doing the best you can for your skin. When you sleep, your whole body rests; including your skin. It's while you're asleep that your skin’s blood flow kicks things up a notch, and the organ rebuilds its collagen, while repairing damage and reducing the appearance of wrinkles. Incredible, really.