'I thought swingers were 'sex freaks'. Then my husband and I tried it.'

When I told my closest friend of 10 years that my husband and I had started swinging she reacted in three steps:

Step one I’ve decided to call: "What did you just say?"

Because that’s what Amy* said when I told her that myself and the hubster had started f**king other couples.

She said: "What did you just say? I think I missed that."

Amy hadn’t missed it. What Amy had missed was that deep underneath my Catholic, Latin American flesh was the heart of a total Mary Magdalene. A veritable whore’s whore, if you will.

Then came the second step: Hysterical Support. You know the kind; the whole uplifting, ear-shattering, piercing scream that only the most excited of friends can do? That’s what screeched into my ear at almost deafening levels;

"Oh my Gawd, Matilda! That’s f**king amazing."

And it was. The f**king other people thing, that is. Although I didn’t say that – I sort of just laughed nervously because this was the first time I’d admitted my little after work activity to anyone in my social, non-f**king circle out loud.

Then came the final step, which I’m calling: Surprise. Because I’m lazy and I can’t be bothered to think of a cool title. Besides its true, Amy was extremely surprised.

"I wouldn’t have guessed it. You two are literally the last people I would have thought who would be into that sort of thing."

She’s not wrong. I’m a twenty-something-year-old woman from a religious and culturally conservative background. Prior to the last six months of swinging (which I’ve dubbed "The Great Whore-Wakening") I’ve only ever had sex with one man: my husband, who we’ll call Mr Matilda.

A few months ago, I wouldn’t have expected it from me either. Honestly, it’s taken both me and Mr Matilda by surprise.

But here we are: six months, 10 sex club events, 40 different sexual partners.