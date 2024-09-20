'I just went to this classic girls' trip destination and it exceeded all my expectations.'

After a particularly long winter (or what has felt like one), I was itching for a weekend of sunshine.

So a trip to Kirra Beach on the Gold Coast with my sister — lucky her — was exactly what I needed.

It's been forever since my sister and I have been on a girls' trip, and Queensland was the perfect destination for a long-awaited getaway.

Sure, you've probably been to the Gold Coast a few times growing up and checked out the tourist hotspots like Surfers Paradise and the theme parks, but Kirra Beach felt like a little oasis on a tropical island right on our doorstep.

So here are my top recommendations. Take this as your sign to book a girls' trip away — immediately.

Where to stay.

My highest recommendation? You must stay at the Kirra Point Holiday Apartments (my new Roman Empire).

Recently built, these apartments are the perfect place for you and your besties to stay and live like very luxe locals with incredible views of the ocean.

Image: Supplied.