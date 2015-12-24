For every Gen Y who hasn’t left the nest, there’s one who has, who will return home for Christmas.

Some people’s parents might have turned your old room into a study or a guest room, but some parents hang onto the bed, and even the linen, from your childhood.

A few years ago, this was the situation facing writer and musician Rhodri Marsden when he arrived home for the holidays. He snapped a picture of his time-warp sleeping arrangements and posted it on Twitter and Instagram.

It’s that time of year again: Photos taken while lying in a single bed with gaudy duvet at parents house. Go. A photo posted by Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri) on Dec 24, 2012 at 4:13pm PST



Pretty soon, he started getting similar pics from across the United Kingdom.