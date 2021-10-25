Lady Startup Group Therapy: "﻿I spend way too many hours on money admin. Any tips to streamline?”

Hey, I’m Loz Markham and to kick things off I want to introduce you to the head of accounts in my business, Loz.

She works alongside my lead content creator Loz, head of administration and client management Loz, and my chief of snacks and coffee (also Loz).

Sound familiar?

You’re busy, I know you are and if you’ve been involved in any sort of business coaching, scaling seminars or any Lady Startup adventures with Mamamia (get in The Lady Startup Lounge Facebook Group already cutie), you’d know that admin can really slow a startup down. Especially when we want to be maximising the fun stuff: making, creating, and even planning the next business step.

So, automation truly is key.

When I first started my own content creation agency, financial admin was my biggest time suck.

Partly because it’s genuinely time-consuming and partly because my Journalism degree and complete lack of paying attention during high school maths lessons has rendered me basically useless at anything to do with numbers.

I wasn’t quite ready financially to bring on a bookkeeper, so instead I decided to give MYOB a shot. It was actually my partner Nick who suggested it to me. He’d used it for years for his building company and was slightly (read: very) concerned about my invoices and financial admin being... all over the place.

Also, for those of you who are a bit further along, already having his accounting in MYOB makes the transition to bringing on a full-time bookkeeper a breeze.

Sceptical on whether or not I’d actually be able to pull this off, I was honestly shocked by not only how easy it was to do this all on my own, but just how much time I saved each week.

Seriously, I had plans to outsource but now I don’t really see the point. Here’s some of my (and other lady startups') favourite ways to streamline your money admin.

Cut your invoicing time.

I wanted to get this out of the way early for those who are still spending more than 15 minutes using design software to make (admittedly gorgeous) invoices.

Don’t stress, fellow creatives! All-in-one accounting solutions are no longer skipping over the part where we want our invoices to match our aesthetic. Plus, they literally take a click to put together which will save you a tonne of time.

Now, while we’re on invoicing, this next one is actually my personal favourite.

Honey, it’s not worth the chase.

If you’re an all-or-nothing, loves-hard-conversations-and-ready-to-take-the-bull-by-the-horns kinda gal, I envy you… because, my friends, this is not in my wheelhouse. Nothing sets off my nervous system and ramps up my procrastination like knowing I have to send a:

Hey Kylie,

I hope you’re having the best week! How are the kids? And the dog?

The weather’s been just gorgeous hasn’t it?

Anyway, just one small thing but it’s seriously no big deal. I’m wondering if you got a chance to look at that invoice I sent you two months ago? No worries if not!!