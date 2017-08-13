What no one says about child sexual abuse: Mothers can be groomed, too.

AIHW’s own media release says that these numbers are growing year on year. These figures make watching a news item depicting a suburban neighbourhood protesting about the paedophile relocated to a house in their street a fascinating exercise in social consciousness.

The paedophile in question is almost always conveniently a nasty looking man in a grungy tracksuit with greasy hair and a hunted look. As if any of the women who climbed into Charles Manson’s car would have done so if he looked anything but handsome and charming. As if sociopaths, psychopaths or malignant narcissists have not spent a lifetime concealing their true personalities behind a socially acceptable veneer.

We warn our children about stranger danger but the terrible fate that befell Daniel Morcombe, and all the other children like him, is not the statistical norm. The truth is that children are typically abused by their dad, their step-dad, uncle, grandfather, cousin, brother or the kindly neighbour next door. People whom they are supposed to be able to trust. Not strangers at all.

Criminal justice outcomes for sexual assault victims of any age are poor. Sexual assault offences have the lowest number of guilty pleas and the lowest rates of guilty verdicts compared to other crimes. They also have the highest appeal rates. The overall rates of reporting to police is less than 30%, so it is not difficult to surmise that it is even lower for children sixteen and under.

What’s more depressing is that only 15% of child sexual abuse cases result in the initiation of criminal proceedings against the alleged perpetrator. Of those cases that do reach court, less than 50% result in a criminal conviction.

When it comes to children, it is easy to see why these numbers are so depressing. Fear of not being believed plays a part in failure to report but the legal system itself is a barrier. Given a child may not come forward for months, years or decades, there is little, if any, forensic evidence. The elapsed time can also affect their ability to remember the precise details needed to substantiate the claim. Not to mention that these crimes happen in secret. Rarely are there any witnesses, which means it’s the child’s word against an adult’s; an adult who is skilled and practiced at concealing the crime. Young children may not even have the language to describe the acts that have been committed upon their person. A child may very well feel guilty and responsible and may have been threatened to ensure their silence. It is understandable then that parents, the police and even the DPP may believe it will be too distressing for the child to go

through the rigours of the legal process. Would you want to subject your already traumatised child to the further trauma of a protracted legal case that will most likely go on for years and with only the slenderest of possibilities that the perpetrator will be found guilty in a court of law?

Many do not. The corollary of that, of course, is that the perpetrator is at liberty to commit the offence again.

Part of the problem is that our laws enshrine what is termed evidence of recent complaint. Our legal framework is derived from a thirteenth century prescription based on the assumption that if a woman had been raped she should immediately travel the neighbourhood and present her injuries to men of good standing. Her failure to raise a ‘hue and cry’ was an acceptable defence against the allegation. But children are not typical victims and our legal system was not designed to cope with this delayed reporting. Law reform in this area is an active and ongoing process but it does not change the important issues at play here.