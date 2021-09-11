'I let my hair go grey at 31. It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.'

I had honestly never considered letting my hair go grey until I came across the Grombre Instagram account.

I guess it just goes to show how influenced we are by societal beauty standards.

We’re told by advertising, and even sometimes by our own family and friends, that if you have grey hair and don’t want to look old, you need to dye your hair.

And there aren’t many women out there in mainstream media below 50 who have grey hair. But when I saw these ﻿women, some as young as me, rocking their grey hair I thought, "Why can’t I do that?"

I found my first grey hair at 16.

Having grey hair that young was challenging at times. I would always feel particularly self-conscious when I was overdue for a visit to the salon, and my stark grey regrowth was super noticeable next to my dark dyed hair.

I can remember being in my early 20s and going to a party with quite obvious grey regrowth. I made sure I didn’t sit down, because I didn’t want anyone to see the top of my head.

Later on in the night, I actually relaxed and sat down. But then a guy walked past me, looked down, and yelled out, 'Do you know you have heaps of grey hair!?'

So, needless to say, I was a little worried about embracing my grey hair. I was worried about feeling insecure.

I expected my confidence to take a blow, and to feel self-conscious if people stared. But I figured it was a pretty low-risk experiment.

I could always dye my hair again if I changed my mind, or felt too awful with grey roots. But then something really unexpected happened. I began to love my grey hair, and it actually gave me confidence.

