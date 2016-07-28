What Offspring got so right about grief.

They say that no two people are the same and that couldn’t be more accurate when it comes to experiencing grief.

Grief like many things in life comes in all shapes and sizes. It can be smack you in the face confronting or it can eat away at you like a parasite brought home from a foreign country. Either way it sucks. Either way it hurts more than words can describe. Either way it is inescapably personal.

The one thing that can be confidently said about grief is that no matter how you wear it, it bloody hurts. Rip your heart out and spit on your face hurts.

So last night when Offspring beautifully conveyed the different grieving journeys of the Proudman family and friends, it was beautiful, raw, confronting and oh so real. I found myself involuntarily smiling whilst tears silently slid down my face - much to confusion and entertainment of my husband.

Offspring showed Australia that it's okay to grieve in the moment, as Jimmy did. That it's okay to channel energy into work and planning, as Nina did. That it's okay to not comprehend it initially and for it to hit you like a freight train when you least expect it, as Billie did.