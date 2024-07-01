We just learned that McSteamy was fired from Grey's Anatomy. He wasn't the only one.

Euphoria star Eric Dane will be forever known by most by the affectionate nickname he had on the show: McSteamy. Dane played Dr Mark Sloan for six years on the medical drama before getting killed off in a plane crash, alongside his girlfriend and Meredith's sister, Lexie.

To say this devastated fans would be an understatement.

At the time, it was unclear why the two main characters were killed off in such a brutal fashion, but Dane is now spilling that he was actually fired.

"I didn't leave so much as I think I was let go," Dane admitted on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

The actor shared he was struggling with drug and alcohol addiction toward the end of his run on the series, but he didn't think that was the reason. "I was struggling. They didn't let me go because of that, although it definitely didn't help," he said.

Instead, he suspects his salary was getting too high. "I was starting to become — as most of these actors who have spent significant time on the show — you start to become very expensive for the network," he said.

"And the network knows that the show is going to do what it's going to do irrespective of who they keep on it — as long as they have their [Meredith] Grey, they were fine."