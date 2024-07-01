We just learned that McSteamy was fired from Grey's Anatomy. He wasn't the only one.

Beginning back in 2005 and running for 20 seasons (and counting), it's not surprising that Grey's Anatomy has seen more than its fair share of ups and downs during its time on air.
The medical drama was a phenomenon when it first premiered almost 20 years ago, becoming a watercooler discussion point and skyrocketing the careers of the likes of Katherine Heigl, Patrick Dempsey and (of course), Meredith Grey herself, Ellen Pompeo.
But with the good comes the bad, and the long-running series has also hosted a lot of controversies: namely its ever-rotating cast. From straight-up firings to characters being dramatically killed off or quietly written off the show, we've rounded up the stars of Grey's Anatomy who were forced to leave.