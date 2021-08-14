Just 23 photos that show you grew up in the 80s.

As many Australians remain at home, juggling multiple demands while doom scrolling bad news updates, it’s no surprise that we look to the past for some light relief.

I took a nostalgia trip through old family photo albums, before asking the Mamamia community to join in and share some favourite pics from the 1980s. And boy, did they deliver.

Here are 23 of the best photos from the decade that gave us big hair, big sleeves, bright colours and A LOT of high pants.

You’re welcome.

1. Nama and family.

"Me at age 12 circa 1988. I love my scrunchie ‘fountain’ ponytail.

Image: Supplied.