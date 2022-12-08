I'm calling it: Greg was targeting Tanya from the first moment he met her on The White Lotus.

We're six episodes into The White Lotus season two.

The hotel guests are getting drunker, the simmering tension is reaching a crescendo, and there's no doubt in any of our minds that Greg is a dirty, dirty dog.

A dirty, dirty dog who wishes harm against Tanya AKA Jennifer Coolidge AKA an INTERNATIONAL TREASURE.

Greg is clearly the villain of season two, but I'd like to present the argument that Greg was also the villain in season one. We just didn't realise it at the time.

Yes, our good friend Greg has been playing the long con.

Lemme break it down for you.

If you cast your mind all the way back to the white sands, casual racism and sh*t in a suitcase of season one, you'll recall that Tanya first met Greg when he was "accidentally" trying to get into her hotel room.

WE'RE ONTO YOU, GREG.