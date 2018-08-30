There's been another case of green chicken. (And apparently, it's perfectly safe.)

When NSW woman, Kylie Mason, began carving up the Coles chicken she’d roasted for dinner on Tuesday night, she spotted something that made her stomach turn.

A large patch of the flesh inside was green. Vividly, unmistakably green.

“I was in shock,” the Lithgow woman told Mamamia. “I’m very [wary about] chicken to start with. If there’s a tinge of pink I will not eat it, if there’s the slightest smell I will not cook or eat it.”

Horrified, she posted a photo of the product to the supermarket giant’s Facebook page: “Thought I’ll do a baked chook for dinner last night, unfortunately we couldn’t eat it,” she wrote.

But it turns out she actually could have.

A Coles spokesperson identified the green flesh as the product of something called Deep Pectoral Myopathy, more commonly known as ‘green muscle disease’.

According to Poultry World, DPM is the result of a lack of oxygen reaching the chicken’s muscle, due to improper blood supply around tissues or blood vessels. This can occur when the bird excessively flaps its wings.