A 'concerning' number of mystery cases: What we know about the spread of COVID-19 in Sydney.

There are growing concerns over the emergence of mystery COVID-19 cases in Greater Sydney, with Premier Gladys Berejiklian warning NSW is far from out of the woods.

Since 8 pm on Monday night, there have been three COVID-19 cases in Wollongong and in Sydney's inner west and north which have no known link yet. The mystery cases are under urgent investigation and come on top of three new infections confirmed in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. There were 16,329 people tests for the virus on Monday.

Berejiklian shared her concern over the new mystery cases on Tuesday, saying: "Until those links are established, all of us in Greater Sydney must be on high alert."

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, this takes the total number of COVID-19 infections in people who live in Greater Sydney to 43, sparking concerns the virus is leaking outside the Northern Beaches. Overnight on Tuesday, NSW Health issued alerts for a number of venues in the Sydney CBD, Edgecliff and Bondi Beach in the eastern suburbs and a number of related bus and train routes.

Meanwhile, the Avalon cluster has grown to 129 cases.

