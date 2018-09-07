"The Netflix show that brought tears of laughter to my eyes, and then made me text my mum."

I’m not the easiest TV viewer to convince. Despite the rest of the world telling me Orange Is The New Black is the best show on television, I still haven’t brought myself to clicking the play icon.

So I don’t know why I decided to give Netflix’s new series Great News a chance this week, but I’m so glad I did.

Because just over an hour later I was actually rolling on my couch (not quite the floor) with tears of laughter in my eyes as the third episode came to an end.

I then immediately texted my mum and sister and told them they HAVE to watch this show.

Not only did each 22-minute episode make me actually laugh out loud, but it has a plot that centres around a mother-daughter relationship that I for one, could completely relate to.

The premise is a simple one: Katie (played by Briga Heelan) works at a mid-afternoon news program, The Breakout, where her 60-year-old previously stay-at-home mum Carol takes a job as an intern.

As you might expect, Katie isn't exactly thrilled with this development, and, like most twenty-somethings would, struggles to deal with the embarrassment and privacy-invasion that comes with your mum sharing your workplace.

But you don't have to have had your mum break into your own industry (or, for that matter, go to work with your daughter) to see aspects of your own mother-daughter relationship played out (in an exaggerated way) by the characters of Great News.