By Rebekah Kuschmider for Ravishly.

What did your body do today that brought you joy? Gratitude? Life?

Tell me about your body.

No. Don’t look in the mirror or run your hands over your hair and hips. I don’t want to know what it looks like. I want to know about it.

What has your body done today? Did you crack an egg for breakfast? Hold a mug in your hands and sip coffee? Did your thumbs move in tiny, precise ways to answer a text on your phone?

Did you fold clothes today? Did you balance a laundry basket on your hip as you climbed a staircase? Did you bend and reach to put things away?

Did you breastfeed a baby today? Warm a bottle and test the temperature with the skin of your wrist? Did you snuggle a child? Did you braid hair and tie shoes and button coats? Did you pack lunches and backpacks and walk to school and laugh with your kids in the fresh air?

Did you dance today? Shimmy a little as you moved around the house to music, bop your head along with the radio in the car? Did you work your whole body to music in a Zumba class? Plug in headphones and go for a run with the beat as your rhythm? Did you grab your partner’s hands and dance for joy for no reason at all?