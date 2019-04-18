CULT BUY: Holly Wainwright's favourite face serum is... a supermarket oil.

This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s beauty podcast, You Beauty.

For this week's In Her Bag, Leigh Campbell rummaged through Holly Wainwright's beauty bag to find out what products she loves.

Holly Wainwright is Mamamia’s Head of Content and the wonderful host of podcasts Mamamia Out Loud and This Glorious Mess. She’s also an author of two very good books, The Mummy Bloggers and How To Be Perfect.

A few months ago, Mamamia’s Head of Content Holly Wainwright was minding her own business wandering the shelves in a pharmacy in Singapore when a woman came up to her and demanded she touch her face.

“You need this,” the pharmacy assistant told the journalist and author, holding a bottle of oil in Holly’s face. When Holly hesitated, she insisted she feel her face, at which point Holly realised this stranger had the most beautiful, soft skin she’d ever felt. The woman then said she was 62 years old, and that 100 per cent Grapeseed oil was her skin saviour.

Naturally, Holly bought it immediately and has been using it ever since instead of a fancy face serum.

This was just one of the interesting stories Holly shared when she sat down with Mamamia’s executive editor and beauty journalist Leigh Campbell on the You Beauty podcast. Rummaging through her beauty bag, Leigh also discovered Holly is a bit of an undercover boujee beauty addict.

From the $100 cleanser that makes her feel like she’s in heaven, to concealer she relies on to make it look like she wasn’t wrangling two small children all night long, here’s what we found among Holly’s favourite beauty products.

Holly Wainwright’s go-to beauty products.