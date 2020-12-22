On Monday, Olympic swimmer Grant Hackett announced he got married.

Posting the news to Instagram, the 40-year-old shared he and girlfriend Sharlene Fletcher quietly tied the knot on Sunday.

"I feel so blessed to call you my beautiful wife @sharhackett," he wrote. "With a year that’s been filled with so much uncertainty it’s been such a perfect way to finish off 2020.

"With COVID-19 continuing to delay our nuptials and the ability to properly plan our wedding, with all of our friends and family in the one location both locally and from overseas, Sharlene and I just wanted to say 'I do'!"

The Olympic gold medallist explained that the couple would have a big celebration once COVID-19 allows. But for now, two of the couple's best friends, their son and Hackett's twins from his previous marriage were more than enough.

"Even though this is not our 'official' wedding with all of our friends and family, it still could not have been a more intimate and perfect way to marry my best friend," he wrote.

"I will always take care of you and our family. I love you with all of my heart. Thank you to Jagger Hackett for being the most amazing ring bearer and best man and our best friends @felipe_may_araujo @em.turner_araujo to witness this special moment."