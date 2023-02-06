From the best looks to a rumoured romance: Everything we know about the Grammys after parties.

Hollywood's biggest night in music has officially wrapped up.

Yesterday we watched as celebs rocked up to the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles where Harry Styles, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and other big names walked away with awards.

Beyoncé also casually broke the record for most Grammy Awards in history, as you do.

Watch: Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé celebrate their win at the 2021 Grammys. Post continues below.



Video via The Grammy Awards.

But among the accolades and speeches, there was a lot that went down behind the scenes.

Here's everything you missed from the Grammys.