From the best looks to a rumoured romance: Everything we know about the Grammys after parties.

Hollywood's biggest night in music has officially wrapped up.

Yesterday we watched as celebs rocked up to the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles where Harry Styles, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and other big names walked away with awards. 

Beyoncé also casually broke the record for most Grammy Awards in history, as you do. 

Watch: Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé celebrate their win at the 2021 Grammys. Post continues below. 


Video via The Grammy Awards.

But among the accolades and speeches, there was a lot that went down behind the scenes. 

Here's everything you missed from the Grammys. 

The best looks from the after party. 

This week's Grammy Awards gave us the wildest red carpet we've seen in years.

And while it's hard to compete with Blac Chyna's bird cosplay and Sam Smith's cape moment from earlier in the night, celebs still went all out at the after parties. 

We're talking sparkles, corsets and a black leather jumpsuit (which we can only imagine was very difficult when it came time to use the bathroom).

Here's a roundup of some of the best after party looks. 

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Image: Vivien Killilea/Getty.

Shania Twain

Image: Vivien Killilea/Getty.

Paris Jackson

Image: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty.

 Kim Petras 

Image: Getty.

Joe Jonas

Image: Vivien Killilea/Getty.

Olivia Rodrigo

Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty.

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift had a moment.

It's the moment everyone's been talking about. 

Two years after their reunion at the 2021 Grammys Taylor Swift was seen supporting her ex Harry Styles at this year's awards. 

The 33-year-old was seen dancing when Styles performed his hit 'As It Was' and stood up and applauded him when he later won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

We feel the same way, Taylor. Harry Styles just slayed his #GRAMMYs performance. pic.twitter.com/ms0VPKrYza

— E! News (@enews) February 6, 2023

The pair, who broke up in 2013, were also chatting together during the ceremony, with fans convinced they shared a 'pinky promise'. 

Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty.

Lizzo freaked out about Beyoncé.

No one was quite possibly more excited about seeing Beyoncé at the Grammys than Lizzo.

In one of the most viral moments from the night, Lizzo not-so-quietly fan girl-ed the moment host Trevor Noah mentioned Beyoncé was in the building. 

Lizzo also gave a special shout out to Beyoncé during her acceptance speech after winning Record of the Year.

"You changed my life," she told Bey in the crowd. 

"The way you made me feel, I was like 'I want to make people feel this way with my music. So thank you. You clearly are the artist of our lives, I love you."

Lizzo also told the audience how much of a good time she was having sitting with full legend, Adele, at the room's most fun table, during her speech. 

Lizzo freaked out over Harry Styles' win.

Lizzo had a full proud friend moment when Harry Styles won Album of the Year.

The 34-year-old, who was up against Styles for her album Special, jumped up in excitement and immediately began filming Styles when his name was announced for the award. 

The photos say it all. So pure. So heartwarming. 

Image: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty.

Harry Styles was heckled during his speech. 

Speaking of Harry Styles, it turns out a lot of people weren't exactly happy when he won best album. 

When the 29-year-old walked up on stage to deliver his speech, fans of Beyoncé - who was favourite to win the award - began heckling Styles from the crowd. 

"Beyoncé," a fan was heard shouting in a video shared on social media. 

"Beyoncé should have won." 

Ben Affleck did... not have a good time. 

During the ceremony, newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared to share a pretty... tense moment. 

At one point, Affleck was shown on camera whispering something in J.Lo's ear, after host Trevor Noah sat next to her. 

J.Lo then appeared to jerk away before saying something back to Affleck and turning away in her chair. 

Affleck didn't exactly look happy during the rest of the night either. 

Taylor Swift held her own after party. 

After the ceremony, Taylor Swift held her own Grammys after party at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood (and it immediately sounds better than all the other ones). 

We don't know many details about the party, but Lana Del Ray shared a photo of the night on Instagram earlier today and it's safe to say, it looked like a good time. 

Image: Supplied/[email protected]

Other celebs in attendance also included Laura Dern, Mae Whitman, Casey Affleck and Camila Cabello, who also attended the Universal Music Group's 2023 after party.

Image: Lester Cohen/Getty

Shawn Mendes was seen with his rumoured girlfriend. 

There's been rumours going around for a while now that Shawn Mendes is dating professional chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda following his split from Camila Cabello.

The 24-year-old, who didn't attend the Grammys, hasn't confirmed if he’s dating the 51-year-old. However, according to the Daily Mail, the pair were seen together at a house party together after the awards show in Los Angeles.

They've also reportedly been seen together on "various outings" since last July.

READ MORE:

Feature Image: Getty/[email protected]

