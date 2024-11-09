The 2025 Grammy nominations are here and not everyone is happy.

It was always going to be tough competition for the 2025 Grammys — what with the pop girlie renaissance. We had divas like Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, and Sabrina Carpenter sharing the charts for what was a particularly iconic Brat Summer (well, winter for us Aussies).
Watch: Taylor Swift announces her new album at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Post contines after video.
Yep, we really didn't envy the Recording Academy's task of choosing the nominations this time around. But somehow they managed, albeit with a few controversial omissions.
Here is the full list of Grammy nominees for 2025.
Record of the Year.
- The Beatles — 'Now and Then'
- Beyoncé — 'Texas Hold 'Em'
- Billie Eilish — 'Birds of a Feather'
- Chappell Roan — 'Good Luck, Babe!'
- Charli XCX — '360'
- Kendrick Lamar — 'Not Like Us'
- Sabrina Carpenter — 'Espresso'
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — 'Fortnight'
Album of the Year.
- André 3000 — New Blue Sun
- Beyoncé — Cowboy Carter
- Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan — The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Charli XCX — Brat
- Jacob Collier — Djesse Vol. 4
- Sabrina Carpenter — Short n' Sweet
- Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department
Song of the Year.
- Beyoncé — 'Texas Hold 'Em'
- Billie Eilish — 'Birds of a Feather'
- Chappell Roan — 'Good Luck, Babe!'
- Kendrick Lamar — 'Not Like Us'
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — 'Die With a Smile'
- Sabrina Carpenter — 'Please Please Please'
- Shaboozey — 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'
- Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — 'Fortnight'
Best New Artist
- Benson Boone
- Doechii
- Chappell Roan
- Khruangbin
- Raye
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Alissia
- Daniel Nigro
- Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
- Ian Fitchuk
- Mustard
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessi Alexander
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Raye
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Beyoncé — 'Bodyguard'
- Billie Eilish — 'Birds of a Feather'
- Chappell Roan — 'Good Luck, Babe!'
- Charli XCX — 'Apple'
- Sabrina Carpenter — 'Espresso'
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica — 'The Boy Is Mine – Remix'
- Beyoncé feat. Post Malone — 'Levii's Jeans'
- Charli XCX and Billie Eilish — 'Guess' featuring Billie Eilish
- Gracie Abrams feat. Taylor Swift — 'Us'
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars — 'Die With a Smile'
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Ariana Grande — Eternal Sunshine
- Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan — The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Sabrina Carpenter — Short n' Sweet
- Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- Disclosure — 'She's Gone, Dance On'
- Four Tet — 'Loved'
- Fred Again and Baby Keem — 'Leavemealone'
- Justice and Tame Impala — 'Neverender'
- Kaytranada feat. Childish Gambino — 'Witchy'
Best Dance Pop Recording
- Ariana Grande — 'Yes, And?'
- Billie Eilish — 'L'Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]'
- Charli XCX — 'Von Dutch'
- Madison Beer — 'Make You Mine'
- Troye Sivan — 'Got Me Started'
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- Charli XCX — Brat
- Four Tet — Three
- Justice — Hyperdrama
- Kaytranada — Timeless
- Zedd — Telos
Best Remixed Recording
- Charli XCX — 'Von Dutch' A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae
- Doechii and Kaytranada feat. JT — 'Alter Ego' (Kaytranada Remix)
- Julian Marley and Antaeus — 'Jah Sees Them' (Amapiano Remix)
- Sabrina Carpenter — 'Espresso' (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)
- Shaboozey and David Guetta — 'A Bar Song' (Tipsy) (Remix)
Best R&B Performance
- Chris Brown — 'Residuals'
- Coco Jones — 'Here We Go (Uh Oh)'
- Jhené Aiko — 'Guidance'
- Muni Long — 'Made for Me (Live on BET)'
- SZA — 'Saturn'
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Kenyon Dixon — 'Can I Have This Groove'
- Lalah Hathaway feat. Michael McDonald — 'No Lie'
- Lucky Daye — 'That's You'
- Marsha Ambrosius — 'Wet'
- Muni Long — 'Make Me Forget'
Best R&B Song
- Coco Jones — 'Here We Go (Uh Oh)'
- Kehlani — 'After Hours'
- Muni Long — 'Ruined Me'
- SZA — 'Saturn'
- Tems — 'Burning'