The 2025 Grammy nominations are here and not everyone is happy.

It was always going to be tough competition for the 2025 Grammys — what with the pop girlie renaissance. We had divas like Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, and Sabrina Carpenter sharing the charts for what was a particularly iconic Brat Summer (well, winter for us Aussies).

Watch: Taylor Swift announces her new album at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Post contines after video.



Video via Seven

Yep, we really didn't envy the Recording Academy's task of choosing the nominations this time around. But somehow they managed, albeit with a few controversial omissions.

Here is the full list of Grammy nominees for 2025.

Record of the Year.

The Beatles — 'Now and Then'

Beyoncé — 'Texas Hold 'Em'

Billie Eilish — 'Birds of a Feather'

Chappell Roan — 'Good Luck, Babe!'

Charli XCX — '360'

Kendrick Lamar — 'Not Like Us'

Sabrina Carpenter — 'Espresso'

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — 'Fortnight'

Album of the Year.

André 3000 — New Blue Sun

Beyoncé — Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan — The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX — Brat

Jacob Collier — Djesse Vol. 4

Sabrina Carpenter — Short n' Sweet

Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year.

Beyoncé — 'Texas Hold 'Em'

Billie Eilish — 'Birds of a Feather'

Chappell Roan — 'Good Luck, Babe!'

Kendrick Lamar — 'Not Like Us'

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — 'Die With a Smile'

Sabrina Carpenter — 'Please Please Please'

Shaboozey — 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'

Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone — 'Fortnight'

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Doechii

Chappell Roan

Khruangbin

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Daniel Nigro

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé — 'Bodyguard'

Billie Eilish — 'Birds of a Feather'

Chappell Roan — 'Good Luck, Babe!'

Charli XCX — 'Apple'

Sabrina Carpenter — 'Espresso'

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica — 'The Boy Is Mine – Remix'

Beyoncé feat. Post Malone — 'Levii's Jeans'

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish — 'Guess' featuring Billie Eilish

Gracie Abrams feat. Taylor Swift — 'Us'

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars — 'Die With a Smile'

x

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ariana Grande — Eternal Sunshine

Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan — The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Sabrina Carpenter — Short n' Sweet

Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure — 'She's Gone, Dance On'

Four Tet — 'Loved'

Fred Again and Baby Keem — 'Leavemealone'

Justice and Tame Impala — 'Neverender'

Kaytranada feat. Childish Gambino — 'Witchy'

Best Dance Pop Recording

Ariana Grande — 'Yes, And?'

Billie Eilish — 'L'Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]'

Charli XCX — 'Von Dutch'

Madison Beer — 'Make You Mine'

Troye Sivan — 'Got Me Started'

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Charli XCX — Brat

Four Tet — Three

Justice — Hyperdrama

Kaytranada — Timeless

Zedd — Telos

Best Remixed Recording

Charli XCX — 'Von Dutch' A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae

Doechii and Kaytranada feat. JT — 'Alter Ego' (Kaytranada Remix)

Julian Marley and Antaeus — 'Jah Sees Them' (Amapiano Remix)

Sabrina Carpenter — 'Espresso' (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)

Shaboozey and David Guetta — 'A Bar Song' (Tipsy) (Remix)

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown — 'Residuals'

Coco Jones — 'Here We Go (Uh Oh)'

Jhené Aiko — 'Guidance'

Muni Long — 'Made for Me (Live on BET)'

SZA — 'Saturn'

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Kenyon Dixon — 'Can I Have This Groove'

Lalah Hathaway feat. Michael McDonald — 'No Lie'

Lucky Daye — 'That's You'

Marsha Ambrosius — 'Wet'

Muni Long — 'Make Me Forget'

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones — 'Here We Go (Uh Oh)'

Kehlani — 'After Hours'

Muni Long — 'Ruined Me'

SZA — 'Saturn'