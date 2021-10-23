In 2017, Grace Tame looked up the word 'grooming'. She was both validated and horrified.

The following contains details of child sexual abuse, which may be triggering for some readers.

As a teenager grappling with the trauma of being sexually abused by her teacher, Grace Tame had only a vague idea about what 'grooming' meant.

She knew it involved preparing a person for abuse. She knew, courtesy of conversations with a psychologist after disclosing in 2011, that her perpetrator had followed a "textbook-like" approach. She could even identify examples of how he had manipulated and silenced her so that his crimes could continue unchecked for six months.

But it wasn't until Tame connected with journalist Nina Funnell in 2017, that she came to truly understand the horrifying pattern of his behaviour.

Tame and Funnell had instigated the #LetHerSpeak campaign, an (ultimately successful) effort to change a Tasmanian law that prevented child sexual assault survivors from identifying themselves via the media.

"What motivated me to tell my story was that I knew that there was so much more to it than rape, so much more than the physical side of what he did, and I really wanted to expose that. I just didn't have a lot of clarity about how I wanted to go about it," the 26-year-old told Mamamia.

"But it was during that process of rehashing my story with Nina that, one night, I actually looked up what 'grooming' was. And it shattered me.

"It was equal parts confronting and validating because, for the first time, I could put a name to those [behaviours] and I could relate to every single aspect down to the finest details. But it was a horrible feeling to realise that had been done to me, that I had been treated in that way for this person's own gain — exploited and devalued."