This post deals with sexual assault and violence and might be triggering for some readers.



Most knew him only as 'the man who killed Grace Millane'.

But today, after a suppression order was lifted by a New Zealand court, we can know that criminal by his name.

Jesse Kempson.

Video via Mamamia.

Last November, the 28-year-old year old was convicted of murdering the British backpacker on December 1, 2018 — the eve of her 22nd birthday.

With the release of his identity, local media can now also report that he was not only 'the man who killed Grace Millane', but a serial predator who also raped one woman, and abused and assaulted another.

Grace Millane's murder.

Grace Millane was on an around-the-world trip when she arrived in New Zealand on November 20, 2018; an overseas adventure to mark the end of her university studies.

After a few days spent up north, she travelled to Auckland.

She’d been bombarding her loved ones back in England with images and updates of her journey. But late on Saturday, December 1, the messages stopped.

Grace Millane. Image: Instagram.