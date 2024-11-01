ICYMI, GP clinics are now prescribing abortion drugs.

If you've booked a doctor's appointment recently, you might've noticed something different — chances are, your GP clinic now dispenses abortion drugs.
Last year, the TGA approved an application from MS Health to amend the regulations on prescribing abortion pills, allowing GPs and nurse practitioners in Australia to prescribe the abortion pill for the first time. The rules for pharmacies have also changed, meaning every chemist can also now dispense the drugs.
It's a ground-breaking move — and one that essentially increases the accessibility of abortion medication for women around Australia and the once-rigid restrictions as to who can dispense it.