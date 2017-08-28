RECAP: The most scream-worthy moments from Game of Thrones season seven finale.

For seven seasons, Game of Thrones fans have been waiting for all of their favourite characters to stand in one room together, and during today’s season seven finale that’s exactly what we got.

To be fair, there was a little less bloodshed, death and despair than we would have expected. But what The Dragon and the Wolf lacked in gore and guts, it made up with some of the most satsifying storytelling moments we’ve seen all season.

Here are the biggest moments from the finale.

Our two armies come face-to-face at Dragonpit.

THIS IS WHAT WE CAME FOR.

After venturing beyond the wall to secure a Wight (which worked out great….RIP, dear dragon friend) Team Daenerys/Jon take their creepy boxed up corpse to Dragonpit for a summit with Jamie, Cersei and Euron. As all of our favourites begin to gather in the same place, tensions begin mounting. While old friends like Bronn and Tyrion greet each other with a glimmer of old broship’s past, others are not so excited about the long-awaited group get together.

Cersei takes The Mountain to the meeting with her and before they enter the arena instructs him “if anything goes wrong, kill the silver haired b*tch first”, while Daenerys firmly places herself at the top of the power pyramid by riding in on a dragon and having her immense armies waiting for her outside the gates.

The Hound unleashes the Wight and it runs straight toward Cersei, who is properly freaked out, along with the rest of the gang.

For the first time ever, Cersei looks like she is going to play ball and agree to a truce. With the tiny caveat that Ned Stark’s son agree to a truce with her in return. This is where young Jon Snow decides it is more important to be honourable and good than it is to secure the (probably short-term) safety of Westeros. He declares “I cannot serve two queens, and I’ve already pledged myself to Queen Daenerys of House Targaryen.”

Cersei sweeps on out of there in a fury and only a long time coming war of words with Tyrion can convince her to change her mind. Or at least, that’s what we are led to to believe in that moment.

I was expecting this scene to end in bloodshed and the death of a major character, but everyone makes it out unscathed. Which, and not to go against popular opinion here, was the smarter choice for the writers to make in this instance.

Everyone standing there in Dragonpit has gone through too much to have it end there, in a opening scene shock tactic. Their deaths will mean a whole lot more in the last season.

The Stark sisters pull off the double-cross of the century.

Back over at Winterfell, you can cut the icy tension with a Valerian steel knife.

All season, the fan forums have been rife with speculation that Arya and Sansa would both not make it out of this season alive, and to make things worse, that one would die at the other’s hand. A GOT director even confirmed that their story-line would go ultra dark before it got better. But, thankfully for our ladies of The North, that turned out to be just another thread in an ongoing web of lies.