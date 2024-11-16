Gossip Girl star Chanel Banks went missing for 2 weeks. Or did she?

When Gossip Girl star Chanel Maya Banks disappeared, her family's public pleas painted a picture of concern and mystery.

But when the actress resurfaced two weeks later, she didn't just explain her absence — she flipped the narrative on its head, declaring, "I am not missing."

The actor went on to claim her disappearance was an intentional attempt tobreak free from a lifetime of alleged abuse from her family, explaining she had willingly left "to escape my cage."

"Not only am I okay, but I'm finally free," she said.

"She is fine," LAPD spokesperson Charles Miller confirmed to People. "No danger. She is okay. She has been taken out of the missing person system for us and we have closed our investigation."

