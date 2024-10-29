A 24k gold vibrator ring and a sex pillow: Mamamia recaps this year's Goop Gift Guide.

Hush. It's that time of the year, friend.
Because nothing tells us Christmas is coming quite like Gwyneth Paltrow and her annual Goop Gift Guide.
It's always a joy. And by joy we mean it's absolutely insane.
But goodness, it's fun.
Watch: Here's the moment Gwynny P unveiled her candle 'This Smells Like My Orgasm'. Post continues below.
And this year's drop is everything you'd expect. And look, at this point we're almost certain Goop is in on the joke — I mean, the other year a literal pile of $117 sh*t made the list. So.
Here, we've pulled together seven of the best Goop gifts for 2024, because what better way to show someone you love them than with a 24k gold vibrator ring or a sex pillow?