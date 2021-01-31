REVIEW: We tried the latest Chromebook, and it's a game changer for families.

If your household is like my household, you probably have one laptop for work and another, or a tablet, for the family to use. But, like the kid on the taco ad says, why not have both? In this case, both in one.

I trialled the Lenovo Duet Chromebook over the Summer break to see if it can truly switch from business to fun as easily as it claims. And with a kid who is fully into screen time and gaming, and my work as a journalist and host of Mamamia’s news podcast The Quicky, I was about to give this piece of tech a real run for its money.

The Lenovo Duet Chromebook. Image: Supplied. For starters, I was promised that this would be one of the fastest start-up times I’d ever seen. Sure enough, after I pressed the power button for the first time, it was ready to go in about eight seconds. No more waiting for a wheel or a line to load before we’re good to go. It uses ChromeOS, so not only is it fast, but it uses Cloud storage to ensure everything is stored safely and securely.

Next, it was a case of getting all the stuff you usually have on your laptop onto this one, which we all know can be a drag. The beauty of a Chromebook is that you just log into your Google account and it pretty much sets everything up for you. If you're worried about security, then get this - the Chromebook comes with built in security so you don’t have to find anti-virus software to cover you - nice!