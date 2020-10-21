13 good news stories you haven't heard about in 2020.

In 2020, google searches for 'good news' have skyrocketed. In a year of immense grief, and with a news cycle that has been overwhelmed by negativity, it's easy to forget about the more optimistic things happening.

So, in light of this, we want to bring you the good news.

Side note... Here's what you're like on a Zoom call, according to your star sign. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Here are 13 positive things you might have missed that have happened this year so far.

1. In May, Germany banned “gay conversion therapy” for minors in a new nationwide law. According to the Magnus Hirschfeld Foundation, about 1,000 people were subject to conversion therapy every year in Germany prior to the enactment of this law. Two months later, Mexico City also criminalised gay conversion therapy by passing a bill that would see offenders face a maximum of five years in prison.

2. Eight years after Taliban gunmen shot Malala Yousafzai in the head due to her criticism of the group’s belief that girls should not attend school, Malala graduated from Oxford University in June. She studied a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE).