A Good Girl's Guide to Murder on Stan isn't your average book adaptation.

From books to podcasts to movies and TV — there's something about a good murder mystery.

Just ask Emma Myers, the star of Stan's new series A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

"I just love a good mystery," she shared when I sat down to talk to her about her new starring role. "I love listening to true crime podcasts, watching crime TV shows and all that, so that was definitely part of the appeal to this job.

"I always find it interesting to pick other people's brains, to figure out what's going on inside their heads, what causes them to do these kinds of things. But I also just like the suspense; trying to guess who did it."

It's clearly a universal sentiment, with both crime drama and true crime thriving — and this latest offering on Stan is right on track to be another hit for the genre.

Based on the bestselling YA mystery novel of the same name by Holly Jackson, the six-episode series follows 17-year-old Pippa "Pip" Fitz-Amobi (Myers), as she investigates a local murder case for her senior high school project.

When popular high school student Andie Bell was murdered five years prior, everyone believed the culprit was her boyfriend, Sal Singh. But Pip doesn't believe that Sal, who took his own life in the wake of Andie's death, was really guilty.

As she digs deeper, interviewing those connected to Andie and Sal, Pip uncovers dark secrets about Andie's life and the town itself that someone desperately wants to keep hidden. Pip faces increasing danger the closer she gets to the shocking truth about what really happened to Andie — and the deeper she digs, the more twisted the mystery becomes.