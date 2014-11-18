The 9 best excuses to stay at home with wine and friends.

By HELEN VNUK

Fancy a night out with friends? How about a night in?

The idea of going out always sounds great in theory, but the reality can be VERY different. You can end up footsore and hungry, with your ears ringing from music you hate – and not to mention, low on cash. It’s not hard to come up with reasons why it’s better to stay home with wine, friends and great conversation. Here are nine of the best:

1. You don’t need to brave the bar.

You don’t have to spend ages hanging around trying to catch the bartender’s eye, just so you can get a drink. Then you don’t have to stifle your gasp at how much they’re charging for a glass of sav blanc (you could almost buy a whole bottle for that!), and try to make your way back to your friends, only to have some clumsy bloke bump into you and spill half of your wine on your shoes. You are your own bartender, and you’ll never keep you waiting.

2. You control the music.

You don’t have to listen to anything by Miley Cyrus. Or, you don’t have to listen to anything not by Miley Cyrus. You’re your own DJ, which means you can spend the whole night jumping up and down screaming, “Oh my god, I love this song!”

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Brown Brothers. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

3. You can avoid cheesy pick-up lines.

Such as these pearlers:

“Are you a parking ticket? ‘Cause you have ‘fine’ written all over you.”

“Hey, pretty lady. I know Klingon, and tonight, I’m going to Klingon to you.”

“Is that a mirror in your pocket? Because I can see me in your pants.”

“Do you have a band-aid? I scraped my knee falling for you.”

“Are you an orphanage? Because I want to give you kids.”

But you can laugh with your friends about all the bad ones you’ve heard over the years.

4. You’ll always be wearing the right clothes.

You know what it’s like to brave icy winds as you trek through backstreets in search of some hip new club you’ve heard about – and then to get inside that packed club and spend the rest of the night sweating. Being home means you don’t have to lug extra layers around with you to cope with these changes in climate. Your whole wardrobe is right there.