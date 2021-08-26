3 reasons Australia's situation isn't as bad as you might think, explained by a news journo.

I am not a scientist. Or a doctor. Or a politician. I'm a plain old news journalist.

It's not my job, even remotely, to come up with the policies or public health measures Australia is adopting to tackle the deadly Delta wave.

But it is my job to deliver the advice, direction and expertise of doctors, scientists and politicians in a way that's easy to understand.

Unfortunately, I work in a profession that doesn't always do that... gently. Flashy headlines get clicks and scary images make audiences pay attention. It's just how it works.

As the pandemic barrels on, locking us in our homes and putting more of our neighbours and friends in hospital, it's easy to feel disillusioned by the news. To want to shut it off. To feel confused by the headlines.

There's no sugarcoating the fact that there is a lot of doom and gloom, and it is scary right now - particularly in NSW. But there's also a lot of positivity behind the current COVID headlines that is somewhat being lost.