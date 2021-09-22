"Family fun is compulsory." A mother-of-four shares her Five Golden Rules for parenting tweens.

Mamamia’s Five Golden Rules series takes a pervy look into the lives of Australian families. From parents of toddlers to parents of teenagers, the series asks parents to share their golden parenting rules, including the rules for their kids, and their rules for just getting through the day.

This week, mother-of-four Angela shares her Five Golden Rules for parenting tweens and teens.

My name is Angela, and I am a mother of four kids aged 13, 11, 10, and eight.

When I tell people I have four kids, they often ask how I do it all. The honest answer is I’m just making it up as I go along and trying my best, just like every other parent I know!

Here are my Five Golden Rules for parenting:

1. Family fun is compulsory.

With four kids, each with their own sports, interests, and friends, we don’t always get to spend much time together. (Well, we didn’t pre-lockdown.)

We’d often get to Sunday night, having not spent any time together as a family all weekend.

That was until I mandated compulsory family fun.

The only rule of compulsory family fun is that everyone must play. Some weekends everyone chooses a game, and we have to play them all. Other times we just pick one game and play for chocolates.

Hide and seek is a firm favourite, followed by the most ridiculous card game called Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza.

While there may be whining when we start the games, no one ever wants them to end. Except maybe at Easter when I suggested we play putt-putt with boiled eggs. Or when the kids make me play Xbox.

2. Everyone cooks dinner once a week.

I love to cook for my family and for friends. But the monotony of deciding what to cook and cooking dinner EVERY SINGLY DAY made me want to scream.

So my husband and I hatched a plan.

The rule now is that everyone chooses a night and meal to cook at the start of the week, and we (by we, I mean my husband) make sure the ingredients are in the house.

Does it make cooking dinner any easier? Nope. Probably harder. Definitely messier. Without a doubt, slower. Many meals require an adult in the kitchen to help out.