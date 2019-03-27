Do you know the story behind the 9yo girls jumping on a car at a Gold Coast shopping centre?

Australian media outlets are today circulating a video, which on first glance is troubling.

Two nine-year-old girls can be seen in the footage jumping on the roof and windscreen of a car in a Westfield carpark on the Gold Coast.

Moments earlier, they’d verbally attacked an elderly woman inside the centre, punched a security guard, and continued to scream at shoppers from the top of the car.

“This is our car so get f***ed. Get f***ed, you ****,” one of the girls yells.

When the security guard attempts to grab one of their scooters, they’re met with the words: “If you take it I’ll bloody kill you. Give me my f***ing scooter.”

One of the girls spits on a guard.

They also start throwing out homophobic slurs at members of the public walking by.

“We know the law, you can’t touch us,” one yells.

This all went on for about 90 minutes.

Eventually the police bundled the girls into the back of a patrol car, to take them home.

Here’s a clip from the video as played on 9News. Post continues after video.

Then, after a few members of the public filmed the encounter, it made it into Australia’s mainstream media. The response to the video was swift, with people commenting:

“

“I wonder how they’ll be when they get older.”

“Could just imagine what the parents would be like.”

“

“Why WOULDN’T they do it when there’s literally NO consequences?”