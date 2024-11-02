'I'd never been on a cruise. These are my honest thoughts after 2 days at sea.'

My girlfriend and I have travelled the world, but we have never been on a cruise before, so when we were invited aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship recently, we thought it would be the perfect opportunity to see what all the fuss was about.

It was a trip through local waters. We departed Sydney on a Thursday afternoon and arrived in Melbourne on the Saturday morning, giving us an easy two nights at sea — perfect for first-time cruisers.

Much to my girlfriend's delight, our arrival coincided with the AFL Grand Final weekend in Melbourne. Go sports! I mean, Go Swannies! (Better luck next year??).

Watch: Tips from savvy travellers. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Boarding the ship.

On the day of our cruise, the onboarding process was all smooth sailing (pun intended). As we boarded the ship, we were immediately overwhelmed at its sheer size, and the hive of activity as we joined our fellow cruisers.

Making friends with the crew. Image: Supplied.